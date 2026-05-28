/French Open 2026 | Djokovic fights for second round win but Rybakina crashes out

Novak Djokovic extended his latest bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title with a hard-fought victory over Valentin Royer in the French Open second round on Wednesday, but women's second seed Elena Rybakina crashed out of the tournament. Djokovic had to come from a set down in his opening match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and was pushed hard again by another Frenchman in Royer, before finally sealing a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 win after three and three-quarter hours on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He will next take on Joao Fonseca after the Brazilian teenager fought back from two sets down to beat Croatia's Dino Prizmic 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

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"I hope I won't play any more French players for the rest of the tournament," said the third seed, who has been tied on 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court since winning the 2023 US Open, with a wry smile.

Djokovic, who beat world number one Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open last four earlier this year, cannot meet the red-hot title favourite until the final at Roland Garros.

Djokovic powered through the first two sets, although world number 74 Royer, born just 5km from Roland Garros, showed much more resistance in the third before extending the match in a brilliant tie-break.

The Serb, who twice failed to consolidate breaks of serve in the third set, made no such mistake in the fourth as he belatedly booked his place in the next round on his fifth match point.

Alexander Zverev, who has reached at least the quarter-finals in five consecutive French Opens, swatted aside Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the night match.

The German second seed will continue his latest tilt at a maiden Slam title against Frenchman Quentin Halys.

Czech Jakub Mensik, the only player other than Djokovic to beat Sinner this year, needed eight match points before eventually downing Mariano Navone 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (13/11) to book a meeting with eighth seed Alex de Minaur.

Mensik collapsed on the court after the match with exhaustion and cramp as the Paris heatwave continued to take its toll.

"It's insane to play in this weather, especially in front of the sun, to be there for more than four and a half hours, it's just insane," said Mensik.

Rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time, seeing off James Duckworth 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-5.

Two-time losing finalist Casper Ruud was back to full fitness after struggling with the hot weather in the first round, taking just three sets to get past Hamad Medjedovic.

Rybakina stunned by Starodubtseva

Australian Open champion Rybakina blew a one-set lead to exit in dramatic fashion, slumping to a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/4) loss to Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva.

It is Rybakina's earliest departure from any tour-level tournament since the 2025 Miami Open and first defeat in the opening two rounds of a major since the 2024 Australian Open.

"I couldn't find the balance. I couldn't find the right shot, and it was clearly just too many mistakes," said the Kazakh world number two.

Starodubtseva will face China's Wang Xiyu for a place in the last 16.

She has already matched her previous best run at a Grand Slam event, when she lost to Jasmine Paolini in the French Open third round as a lucky loser 12 months ago.

"Honestly, hard to describe, I'm super happy," said world number 55 Starodubtseva after beating a top-10 opponent for the first time in her career.

Swiatek, Svitolina through

Four-time champion Iga Swiatek, looking to regain the title she last won in 2024, saw off battling Czech youngster Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The third-seeded Pole will next face compatriot Magda Linette, who beat former winner Jelena Ostapenko in three sets, as she bids to preserve her record of having always reached the second week at Roland Garros.

Swiatek is playing at a first Grand Slam tournament since linking up with Rafael Nadal's former coach Francisco Roig.

Elina Svitolina, who defeated Swiatek en route to the Rome title, beat world number 126 Kaitlin Quevedo 6-0, 6-4.

The Ukrainian seventh seed ended an eight-year wait for her fifth WTA 1000 trophy at the Italian Open to underline her credentials as a contender in Paris.

Jasmine Paolini, the 2024 runner-up, bowed out with a three-set loss to Argentina's Solana Sierra.