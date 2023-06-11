French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim historic 23rd Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic has surpassed Rafael Nadal to win his 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday.
Serbian Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Rudd in straight sets to win the French Open 2023 and, in the process, created history by becoming the first male Tennis player ever to win record-breaking 23 Grand Slam titles. He is now the only player to win all Slams – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, at least three times.
The 36-year-old Novak beat Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 and went past Nadal – the Clay King, as the most successful male Tennis player in history. The veteran star won his third title Roland Garros after 2016 and 2021, in addition to winning ten Australian Open, seven Wimbledon and three US Open titles.
