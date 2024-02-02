Formula One: 'One of the hardest decisions' - Lewis Hamilton on leaving Mercedes, to join Ferrari in 2025

On Thursday (Feb 1), reports started doing the rounds which claimed that Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes, where he has been associated with since the age of 13, to join Ferrari in 2025. Now, it has been confirmed that the British driver is parting ways with Mercedes and will become a part of Ferrari from next year onwards. Notably, he signed a two-year contract with Mercedes last August, however, there was a release option that could be activated to allow him an early release.

Hamilton, thus, used the option to join Ferrari. He will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season. Both parties reacted to the development, on social media platform X, on Friday (Feb 2).

"The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton will part ways at the end of the 2024 season. Lewis has activated a release option in the contract announced last August and this season will therefore be his last driving for the Silver Arrows."

"The news brings an end to what is currently a 17-year long relationship in F1 with Mercedes-Benz and an 11-year long partnership with the works team," read the statement from Mercedes. Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton will part ways at the end of the 2024 season. Lewis has activated a release option in the contract announced last year. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 1, 2024 × "Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract," read the statement. Team Statement



Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/moEMqUgzXH — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 1, 2024 × Hamilton will race alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. On the other hand, Mercedes are on the hunt for a new driver for the 2025 season.

'Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13'

Hamilton reacted to his departure from Mercedes and said, in the Mercedes statement, "I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember."