Formula One: McLaren's Lando Norris tests positive for COVID-19

McLaren driver Lando Norris has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating after reassuring fans that he has only shown mild symptoms. Norris becomes the fourth Formula 1 driver after Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll to test positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Norris, aged 21, is currently in Dubai on holiday ahead of their planned training camp. He took a test for the virus on Monday after recognising loss of taste and smell, which is one of the symptoms for COVID-19.

Norris has informed his team and everyone he had been in touch with recently about the result of his coronavirus test.

McLaren confirmed the development as they released a statement: "McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for covid-199 yesterday in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp. After recognising a loss of taste and smell, he was tested immediately and informed the team.

"In line with local regulation, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days. He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms."

Even Norris took to social media platforms to confirm the development as he said that he has no other symptoms other than loss of taste and smell.

"Hi everyone, hope you are keeping well. Yesterday I lost my sense of taste and smell so immediately self isolated and took a test. It's come back as positive, so I've told everyone that I've been in contact with and will be self isolating for the next 14 days. I feel alright and have no other symptoms but I just wanted to let you all know. Take Care," Norris tweeted.

Meanwhile, Norris is set to be partnered by ex-Renault and Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo for the upcoming 2021 season.

