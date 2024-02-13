Formula One: Fernando Alonso opines on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch, says 'I hope he enjoys the experience'

Aston Martin star and former Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso has opened up on the controversial Lewis Hamilton switch after the British Driver opted to leave Mercedes. Alonso, who was Ferrari’s prime driver between 2010 and 2014 hopes Hamilton enjoys his spell at his Ferrari after it was announced on Feb 1 that he will switch to the Italian giants from 2025 Formula One season. Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari from Mercedes has come as a big surprise to many despite his legendary status with Mercedes where he won four consecutive World Championships.

Alonso opines on Hamilton switch

"But nothing really to comment on, I hope he enjoys the experience. It's a very special team but it is more special when you win.

"That's the thing, you need to win, and it's a few years already that they have a very fast car and they were fighting for big things and maybe Lewis can bring that extra [ingredient] to fight for the championship.

"The car is there. At the end of last year even with a very dominating Red Bull car, Ferrari were still average,” added the Spaniard Alonso.

Alonso who won the F1 titles in 2005 and 2006, added that winning was the primary cause Hamilton could have made the switch. Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari will materialise in 2025 and will continue to don the badges of Mercedes for his last season. The Formula One legend has not won the F1 title since 2020 and will target glory in his farewell season with Mercedes. He has been outshined by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in recent seasons including a close finish in 2021 when he lost the world title on the final lap.

Hamilton finished third in the 2023 F1 season with 234 points closing behind the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and will look to end that drought in the coming season of Formula One.