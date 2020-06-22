Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton takes part in anti-racism protests in London

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took part in the latest anti-racism protests in London on Sunday. He described his experience during the march as "really moving".

Also read: Formula One: Lewis Hamilton launches commission to push diversity in motorsport

The 35-year-old is the only black racer in the motorsport and has always been outspoken about the racism he has faced in his prolific career.

"Went down to Hyde Park today for the peaceful protest and I was so proud to see in person so many people of all races and backgrounds supporting this movement," Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

"I was proud to be out there acknowledging and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and my black heritage.

"I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there in the name of equality for all. It was really moving. I'm feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing."

He held a banner which read 'Black Lives Matter' and wore a T-shirt which said 'Black is a vibe'.

Earlier, British Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has decided to begin a commission to help motorsport engage more young people from black backgrounds and drive diversity.

The Formula One driver said that he is working with the Royal Academy of Engineering to create a research partnership, the Hamilton Commission, as per his column in the Sunday Times newspaper.

Hamilton spoke about the times he has been a victim of racism during his prolific career and despite success "the institutional barriers that have kept F1 highly exclusive persist.

"It is not enough to point to me, or a single new black hire, as a meaningful example of progress. Thousands of people are employed across this industry and that group needs to be more representative of society," he added.