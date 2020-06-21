Formula One: Lewis Hamilton launches commission to push diversity in motorsport

British Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will begin a commission to help motorsport engage more young people from black backgrounds and drive diversity.

The 35-year-old Formula One driver said that he is working with the Royal Academy of Engineering to create a research partnership, the Hamilton Commission, as per his column in the Sunday Times newspaper.

The six-time Formula One champion spoke about the times he has been a victim of racism during his prolific career and despite success "the institutional barriers that have kept F1 highly exclusive persist.

"It is not enough to point to me, or to a single new black hire, as a meaningful example of progress. Thousands of people are employed across this industry and that group needs to be more representative of society," he added.

Lewis Hamilton is Formula One's first black champion and has spoken in support of Black Lives Matter protests. He said that education was "the key to unlocking a more equal society."

"Winning championships is great, but I want to be remembered for my work creating a more equal society through education. That's what drives me," he said.

The commission set up by Hamilton will help young people from black backgrounds with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects in the field of motorsports.

"The time for platitudes and token gestures is over," said the Mercedes driver.

"I hope that The Hamilton Commission enables real, tangible and measurable change.

"When I look back in 20 years, I want to see the sport that gave a shy, working-class black kid from Stevenage so much opportunity, become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in."



(Inputs from Reuters)