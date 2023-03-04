Formula 1: Can Max Verstappen achieve modern-day great status with start of new season?

Curtains will be raised on the 2023 season of Formula One as big names once again get ready to throttle their engine rooms. Bahrain Grand Prix which will kick start the new season could lay the foundation for defending world champion Max Verstappen to start his journey to the promise land. The Dutchman could sit in the line of greatness alongside Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton as the modern-day greats.

Can Verstappen go all the way?

In the first place, the 25-year-old Red Bull driver will look to get the missing piece in the puzzle right on Sunday, having been forced to retire in his last Bahrain Grand Prix. A winning start could be the perfect beginning for him in a season where he could end up with his third successive world title. If he succeeds in doing so Verstappen will have achieved the status of the modern-day great having won three successive seasons of Formula One since the turn of the millennium.

Only Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton have won three successive world titles in the last two decades as he urges for greatness. A win for him could also see Red Bull once again return to the summit of the standings in three seasons in a row, having last done so during the glorious rein of Vettel at the start of last decade.

Verstappen’s impressive 2022

While 2021 was a close affair for the two-time champion, 2022 proved to be a cakewalk having conquered his second title in Japan last October. Verstappen currently has won his last nine of the 11 races and is enjoying a dream run of form from last season. In 22 races last season, the Dutchman had 17 podium finishes while starting seven races in pole position. Not less than five times did Verstappen end with the fastest lap in a season, most by any racer in the campaign.