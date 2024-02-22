Former World Cup winner Toni Kroos set for Germany return ahead of Euro 2024 in homeland

In a sensational development on Thursday (Feb 22), former FIFA World Cup winner and Real Madrid star Toni Kroos announced his return to the German national side having initially announced his retirement from international football in 2021. Kroos, who was one of the biggest names in the World Cup-winning squad of Germany in 2014 has 106 caps for the national side and waved goodbye to the national side after England knocked them out of the Euro 2020 (held in 2021). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Kroos (@toni.kr8s) × Kroos to help Germany in Euro 2024

"Hey folks, short and sweet, I'll be playing for Germany again from March," Kroos said in an Instagram post.

"Why? Because I was asked by the coach and I'm up for it.

"I'm sure that much more is possible with the team at the European Championship than most people think right now."

A serial winner with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Kroos returns to the side at 34 and will be an important member of the squad when Germany hosts the Euros in June and July. Die Mannschaft alongside England, Spain, France and Italy will be the favourites to win the tournament which starts on 14 June.

Kroos’ first game for Germany will come against 2022 FIFA World Cup runners-up France before taking on the Netherlands in friendlies in March. His competitive game for Germany will come against Scotland when the hosts will take the field at Allianz Arena, Kroos’ home during his Bayern Munich days.

The German star’s experience will be a key addition to the side as the national team has struggled to lay a marker in recent tournaments. Germany have been eliminated in the group stage of the last two FIFA World Cups while they faced elimination in the R16 of the Euro 2020. They narrowly avoided relegation in the Nations League while defeats against Japan in the World Cup and a friendly saw Hansi Flick lose his job at the top helm.