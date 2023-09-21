Former World Cup winner backs Shubman Gill to replicate Rohit Sharma's 2019 form, 'he is looking positive'

Former India World Cup winner Suresh Raina has backed Shubman Gill to explode in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India as they get ready for the carnival of cricket. Raina, member of the 2011 World Cup winning squad, reckons Gill has all the tools in his arsenal to replicate Rohit Sharma’s form from the 2019 edition of the World Cup. The current Indian skipper scored four hundreds at the tournament as he led his nation to the semifinals before an excruciating exit in the semifinal against New Zealand brought his campaign to an end.

Raina backs Gill

"He's been consistent for a year and a half. He struggled in the middle against West Indies, but the way he's come back and scored good runs in the Asia Cup. He is looking positive, using good footwork, and from getting out at 40 against the West Indies, he is now comfortably hitting 50s and even 100s. He'll be one of the most important players at the World Cup," Suresh Raina told Jio Cinema.

So far in the calendar year, Gill has amassed nine hundreds – six for India and three for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans (GT). He is currently enjoying the form of his life that also saw him win the Orange Cap at the IPL 2023 with 890 runs. According to Raina, the kind of form Gill is in, he could replicate the success story of Rohit.

Rohit scored 648 runs in nine matches at the tournament with a best of 140 against Pakistan in Manchester. Alongside his four hundreds, he also scored 57 against Australia at the Oval to stamp his authority on the tournament. Gill in 2023 has scored six international hundreds with a double hundred against New Zealand in January.

India’s ODI World Cup campaign will get underway in Chennai on Sunday, October 8 against record champions Australia, who will be buying for their sixth title. India will also face the Aussies in a three-match ODI series that starts on Friday, September 22. India will also face defending champions England in the World Cup warm-up games on Saturday, September 30.

