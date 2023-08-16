Former West Indies World Cup winner Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code

Former T20 World Cup winner with West Indies Marlon Samuels has found himself in trouble after being found guilty of four offences under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code. Samuels, who was charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in September 2021, was found guilty after he exercised his right to a hearing. While the sanctions are yet to be decided, Samuels could find his franchise cricket career come to a premature end.

It is reported that Samuels breached the codes during the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 when he represented Karnataka Tuskers. He did not play in any match during the tournament that was played under the administration of the ECB. He did not play a single match during the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Articles breached by Samuels include

Article 2.4.2 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

Samuels’ brief career

The former West Indies player had an engaging career with the national side where he played 71 Test matches and scored 3917 runs with seven hundreds. At the same time, he played in 207 ODI matches where he scored 5606 runs and scalped 89 wickets. He played a match-winning innings in the semifinal match against India during the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup. He last represented the West Indies in December 2018 against Bangladesh before hanging boots in 2020.

Samuels, in a brief Indian Premier League (IPL) career, played for Pune Warriors India and the Delhi Daredevils. In 15 IPL matches, he scored 161 runs with a best of 46 while picking nine wickets. He last played in the IPL in 2017 for the Delhi Daredevils, playing five matches in that season.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE