Former SRH skipper David Warner posts edited picture in CSK jersey on Instagram, deletes later

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner shared an edited picture of himself with his daughter in a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final on Friday (October 15). Warner, who had a woeful season at SRH in IPL 2021, sparked speculations on social media by sharing the picture on Instagram.

Warner was sacked from SRH's captaincy midway through the IPL 2021 season before being dropped from the playing XI. SRH's treatment of the star Australian batsman was questioned by many as he managed to play only eight matches in the league this season.

With many expecting Warner to be released by SRH ahead of the mega auction, the Australian star's Instagram post stirred up a storm on social media. In the picture, Warner can be seen wearing a CSK jersey while carrying his daughter on his shoulders.

Warner later deleted the picture and clarified that it was an edit he posted to express his support for CSK ahead of their IPL 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday. Nonetheless, fans were quick to speculate about the possibility of Warner joining CSK next year.

Check out David Warner's post here:

Also Read: 'I can't hear you': MS Dhoni tells presenter Ian Bishop as Dubai crowd erupts at toss during IPL 2021 final

Warner, who has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat in IPL over the years, endured one of his worst seasons with SRH in 2021. He managed to play 8 games and scored 195 runs before being dropped entirely from the squad.

He played only two matches in the UAE leg of the tournament as SRH finished a disappointing eighth and failed to make it to the playoffs. Warner remains the only captain to have led SRH to an IPL title in 2016.