Former Pakistan spinner lauds Indian batter, expects him to leave Virat Kohli & Babar Azam behind

Suryakumar Yadav has been in a run-scoring spree in the shortest format. After slamming his maiden international ton in England during the T20I series in early July, Surya notched up half-centuries in the West Indies series and the Asia Cup. In the recently-concluded India-Australia T20Is at home, he was once again among runs and ended the series with scores of 46 (25), 0 (1) and 69 (36). Returning with an entertaining knock in the series decider in Hyderabad on Sunday evening (September 25), SKY ended as the Player-of-the-Match as India chased down 187 versus Aaron Finch & Co. to win the series 2-1.

After the series, Surya has been earning applause from all across the cricketing fraternity and many expect him to be one of the key players for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November.



Following the Australia T20Is, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria made a bold claim on the 31-year-old Surya.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said, "I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best. With his 360-degree repertoire, I'd say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it's like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I."