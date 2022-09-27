Former Pakistan spinner lauds Indian batter, expects him to leave Virat Kohli & Babar Azam behind

Ex-Pak spinner expects Indian batter to leave Virat Kohli, Babar Azam behind. Photograph:( AFP )
After India won the T20I series versus Australia, the former Pakistan spinner made a bold claim regarding a star player from the Men in Blue dugout. Here's what he said:
Suryakumar Yadav has been in a run-scoring spree in the shortest format. After slamming his maiden international ton in England during the T20I series in early July, Surya notched up half-centuries in the West Indies series and the Asia Cup. In the recently-concluded India-Australia T20Is at home, he was once again among runs and ended the series with scores of 46 (25), 0 (1) and 69 (36). Returning with an entertaining knock in the series decider in Hyderabad on Sunday evening (September 25), SKY ended as the Player-of-the-Match as India chased down 187 versus Aaron Finch & Co. to win the series 2-1.
After the series, Surya has been earning applause from all across the cricketing fraternity and many expect him to be one of the key players for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November.
Following the Australia T20Is, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria made a bold claim on the 31-year-old Surya.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said, "I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best. With his 360-degree repertoire, I'd say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it's like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I."
"He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind," the 41-year-old asserted.
Kaneria also lauded Virat Kohli, who scored a crucial 63 in the Hyderabad T20I, as the former Indian captain stitched a vital 104-run third-wicket stand with Surya. "Kohli guided Yadav well, and there was a clear understanding between them. The Australian bowlers had no answers against these two batters. If they continue to bat this way, India will surely overpower every team in the T20 World Cup," Kaneria added.