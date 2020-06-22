Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed makes fixing revelations, says 'lavish cars, millions were offered'

Former Pakistan medium-fast bowler Aaqib Javed has alleged that Saleem Parvez was behind several match-fixing incidents during his playing days while further alleging that Parvez used to introduce players to the bookies.

Javed admitted that he was approached by Parvez to fix matches but said he didn’t play any part while choosing to raise his voice against corruption taking place in Pakistan cricket.

Javed’s career ended amid Pakistan’s match-fixing controversy at the age of just 25 with the former bowler claiming he was never allowed to make a comeback in the national side. The reason being not accepting a bribe to fix matches.

Notably, Pervez, who breathed his last in 2013, had admitted that he used to set-up meeting between bookies and players in the 90s.

Javed has now said that the players were offered millions of dollars and lavish cars to fix matches while being threatened for their careers if they didn’t comply.

"I was also asked to fix matches" - Aaqib Javed

“Lavish cars and millions of rupees were handed over to cricketers. I was also asked to fix matches and was told that if I did not comply, my career would be finished,” Javed told a local Pakistan news channel earlier this week.

“Players were approached with match-fixing offers through a former cricketer named Saleem Pervez”

“When I came to know about fixing, I took a strong stance and stood by it. I don’t regret the fact that it shortened my career as I strongly believe in my values. People tried to sideline me from tours because of my stance and would also reprimand those people who would talk to me,” said Javed.

Javed scalped 54 and 182 wickets in 22 Test and 162 ODI matches respectively for Pakistan.



