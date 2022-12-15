Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff is 'lucky to be alive' following car crash, says his son

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff met with an accident on Tuesday and as per his son, Flintoff is 'lucky to be alive'. While filming of an episode of BBC's "Top Gear" show, Flintoff got injured in a car clash. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to the hospital. This incident took place at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Giving an update about his father's condition to the English outlet Daily Mail, Flintoff's 16-year-old son Corey said, "I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive. It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

As per BCC, the injuries he endured this time didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Even three years before in 2019, Andrew Flintoff survived a 125mph crash during the filming of another episode of Top Gear. He declared himself 'absolutely fine' as he walked away with the accident. At the time he had said, "I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but, on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far. It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

Andrew Flintoff is widely regarded as one of the best batting all-rounders of his time. The hard-hitting batter made his Test debut against South Africa in Nottingham in 1998 while he played his last Test at the Oval in London in 2009. He is best remembered for his incredible performances during the 2005 home Ashes where he performed with both bat and ball and helped his team win the urn for the first time since 1986-87.