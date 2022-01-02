Former cricketer Shahid Afridi to become Pakistan's power-hitting coach? Here's what he has to say

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has reacted to the prospects of becoming a power-hitting coach Pakistan national cricket team as the country's cricket board is looking forward to hiring coaches.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently advertised for the coaching staff for the team. The board is looking for five player-support personnel roles.

On being asked about the same, Afridi as quoted by Pakistan's local media said, "Nobody has approached me for the role of power-hitting coach." He added, "I will let you know if someone gets in touch with me."

ALSO READ | SAvsIND: When and where to watch South Africa vs India 2nd Test match - IST time and streaming details

This was not the first time he expressed his thoughts over how should Pakistan come along with the selection of coaching staff. A few days ago, he weighed in on separate coaches for limited-overs and Test cricket formats.

"If we can find someone who can adjust to all the formats, then it is fine to go with one coach. If that's not the case, I would be in favour of different coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket," he said while speaking on Samaa TV's show 'Game Set Match'.

"Take Misbah’s example for instance, the team did well in the longest format because it was in line with his temperament," the former cricketer had added.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid's special praise for 'phenomenal' Virat Kohli ahead of 2nd Test between South Africa and India

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja revealed that skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have recommended including foreign coaches as part of the team management.

However, he informed what he thinks as he said, "But my way of thinking is quite open on this as I think that locals should be involved on away tours. You need regular coaches only to create the best dressing room environment."