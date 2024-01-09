Former captain heaps praise for 'opener' Steve Smith, claims 'he'll be the No. 1 Test opener within 12 months'

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has heaped praise on Steve Smith the national side searches for the successor of David Warner who recently called time on his illustrious Test and ODI career. Smith, a former Australia captain, is touted to replace Warner as the opener in the Test side with plenty of competition for the now-vacant role. Clarke has given his full backing to the 34-year-old and thinks he could be the number one Test batter in 12 months.

Clarke backs Smith to shine

"If he [Smith] wants to open the batting and they give him the chance, he'll be the No. 1 Test opener within 12 months. He's that good a player. If you can bat at three you can bat anywhere in the order. Technically he's good enough, lets the ball go well, he's got a great eye, got beautiful hands,” Clarke told ESPN's Around The Wicket show.

After 112 Matches for Australia in the red-ball format Warner bid adieu with 26 hundreds while scoring 8786 runs. He had a best of unbeaten 335 runs which came in the Adelaide Test in November 2019. Warner’s departure has left the Australian selectors with a good headache to have as they try to find his successor.

Who are in running to replace Warner?

According to Clarke, Smith could be the best alternative to have on the side despite having the likes of Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matthew Renshaw as specialist openers. The trio has been in excellent form during the domestic Sheffield Shield and have all represented the national side on multiple occasions. However, with Smith already present and having one of the best records in the present day for the Aussies, Clarke thinks he is the ideal candidate to succeed him.

"Yes, he might nick the occasional one or might get lbw but tell me someone who doesn't. So if he opens the batting he'll be the best opener within 12 months. [And] don't be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara's 400 record because he's that good and now he's got the whole day."