Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson finds snake in his hotel room in India, shares pic

Former Australian cricketer encountered an unwanted guest in his hotel room in India's Lucknow on Monday. Johnson found a snake lying in the room of the hotel where he is staying in the city. He took to social media to share pictures of the snake and asked fans to guess what type it was.

“Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door," Johnson wrote while sharing pictures of the snake lying on the ground.

The former Australian fast bowler is currently on a tour of India as he is taking part in the ongoing Legends League Cricket tournament. The competition is featuring a number of yesteryear greats and former star players. Johnson is playing for the India Capitals in the tournament.

Apart from Johnson, who is one of the best left-arm pacers to have played the game, the likes of Jacques Kallis, Dinesh Ramdin, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir among others are also part of the Legends League Cricket tournament.

Johnson's India Capitals lost their opening game against Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants last week. Ashley Nurse slammed a brilliant 103-run knock to help the Capitals post a challenging total of 179 runs in 20 overs. However, Sehwag & Co. chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

Johnson got the prized wicket of Sehwag in the game and finished with figures of 1/22 in his three overs. Kevin O'Brien turned out to be the hero for the Capitals as he notched up a fantastic knock of 106 runs off just 61 balls laced with 15 fours and three sixes.