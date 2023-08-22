Former Australia batsman says Tilak Varma's selection in India Asia Cup squad to keep others 'honest'

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden has backed youngster Tilak Varma's selection in India's Asia Cup squad. Varma has been included in 17-man Asia Cup squad which is being played in 50-over format as a precursor to ICC ODI World Cup. Hayden thinks it's good strategy to keep Tilak in side as it would keep other players 'honest.'

"We've seen the class of Tilak Varma. I think it's a good strategy in terms of not just this World Cup but even potentially getting into the next World Cup as well," Hayden said while attending an event in Mumbai.

"The great thing about India is it's got a really solid one-two-three combination. Similar to Australia actually, when you look at their last four or five months, they've had a really good and strong - what we like to call - the engine room. And then they've got some good problems to solve through the middle order.

"And if they can fill spots with talented young players like Tilak Varma, put pressure on someone like Suryakumar Yadav, I think that's a good strategy. Keep everyone honest in the side and performing. So not a bad move. I think it's a great side."

Varma made his debut for India on the recently-concluded West Indies tour where he emerged as the side's best batsman in limited overs matches.

India announced the squad for Asia Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, on Monday, August 21. Battling a few injury issues, the Asian giants saw a lot of big names coming back to the ODI side namely KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah.

While Rahul and Iyer are making a comeback after long following an injury layoff, Bumrah also made his return to international cricket after a prolonged injury during the Ireland T20I series. Bumrah is also captaining in the three-match T20I series which India are leading by 2-0.

A few names, however, were missing from the squad which is also expected to be named for the World Cup and the most notable one is leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

