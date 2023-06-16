'For WTC Final we work for two years, for Ashes we work for throughout our life': Steve Smith

Modern-day best Test batter Steve Smith says for the English and Australian players winning the Ashes is above everything else. As the Ashes 2023 gets underway in Edgbaston on Friday, Smith talked about the 140-year-plus-old history of this iconic rivalry and its importance for both teams.

Ahead of the start of the first Test, Australia beat India by 209 runs to win their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval. Smith, who became the second Aussie batter after Travis Head to complete a hundred in the WTC Final, said he enjoyed lifting the Test mace, but to him, winning as Ashes would still top everything.

Smith's maiden WTC Final hundred, his 31st overall in Tests, helped Australia put a mammoth 469 in the first innings against India. After the Aussies wrapped up India's first innings on 296, they piled up 270 for eight (declared), and gave India a daunting target of 444. Following a cautious start, the Indian batters failed to stick as they got all out on 234, thus going down by 209 runs.

“We had a great last week winning the Test championship. It was two years of hard work that went into it. It was a really proud moment for all the boys, but yeah, the Ashes, for Australia and England cricketers, is the pinnacle. We work for it throughout our life, so it's going to be exciting,” Smith said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, England's track record under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum has been excellent, with them winning 11 out of the last 13 matches. Australia, which holds a better head-to-head record (34-32), are up for the challenge, and Smith feels the upcoming series will be an exciting contest.

“Just the history of it. Australia and England, it's the biggest series. It's the one who want to do really well in, and hope your team has success. The way England have been in playing, the way we have been playing, it's going to be exciting series. The boys can't wait to get into it,” said the star batter.