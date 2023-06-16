Ashes 2023: 'Bazball' to keep draw out of equation, says Nasser Hussain

The most iconic rivalry in Tests - the Ashes, is set to get underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham, and former England captain Nasser Hussain feels given what the hosts have achieved by deploying the 'Bazball' brand of cricket, expecting a draw as a result in any of the five Tests would be criminal. Nasser remains firm on his stance on England's newest tactic to keep no results out of the equation.

Since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the reins in Test cricket, it changed English Test cricket for good. Under Root, the England team managed just one win from the past 17 Tests; however, with this new pair at the helm England won their last 11 out of 13 matches.

Though England last won the Ashes in 2015 under veteran batter Alastair Cook, their counterpart Australia hasn't claimed the urn on English soil since last winning in 2001.

Speaking ahead of the start of the first Test, in a conversation with ICC, Nasser Hussain said, “I can't see many draws simply because of the way England are playing, they're trying to take the draw out of the equation."

England, meanwhile, got thrashed 4-0 on back-to-back away Ashes in 2017 and 2021, but Nasser feels with the momentum on their side this time, England has a strong chance of reclaiming the Ashes from Australia. He predicts a 3-2 win for England in the summer Ashes.

“Australia in Australia, England have got hammered. Australia in England, Australia haven't won here, won an Ashes series since 2001, but they've always been close. I'm going to go 3-2 to England,” Nasser added. All eyes on debutant Brook, returning Ali Two days before the start of the first Test, England announced their playing XI, while Australia team is still pondering over whom to pick between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland for that one spot in the XI.

Star youngster Harry Brook is going to attract eyeballs for what he brings to the table, whereas, Moeen Ali made headlines for coming out of retirement for this mega series.

Here is England's confirmed XI for the first Test -

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson