Football - 'Would have put Barcelona in great risk': Prez Joan Laporta on Messi's departure

Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona truly marks the end of an era in football. The Argentine who signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 on a napkin when he was 13 ended his ties with the club after two decades.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta addressed the media over the news and a contract with Messi would put the club into economical jeopardy.

“There are objective reasons regarding the economical situation at the club and an investment of that volume with the contract of Messi was risky,” Laporta said.

“We wanted to assume those risks, but when we realised the real situation of the club after the audit, it meant that we would have put the club in great risk.” He said Messi and the club did everything possible to make the contract work but it wasn't possible without hurting Barcelona's finances.

“After all of this negotiation process, there comes a moment where you need to say enough,'" Laporta said.

“You need to analyse rigorously with a cold head and look at the numbers. And in the Spanish league we have to abide by the rules. We think they could be more flexible, but that's not an excuse, we knew the regulation. We couldn't abide by it because of the inheritance we had.” Laporta said.

“We think Barcelona is above all,” Laporta said.

“The club is over 100 years old and is above everyone, even above the best player in the world. The club goes over players, coaches, presidents.”

Messi is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions. Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal ran out at the end of June, but Barcelona had always maintained he wanted to stay with the club. The 34-year-old was reported to sign a new five-year deal.