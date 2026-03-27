/Football World Cup 2026 | Unforgiving Mbappe shows glimpses of what may come as France beat Brazil in friendly

Kylian Mbappe moved to within one goal of equalling France's all-time scoring record with the opener in a 2-1 win over Brazil as two of the leading World Cup contenders faced off in a glamour friendly in the United States on Thursday. Mbappe ran through to beat goalkeeper Ederson with a delightful chipped finish to give France the lead just after the half-hour mark at the Gillette Stadium near Boston, home of NFL side the New England Patriots. France, World Cup winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, had defender Dayot Upamecano sent off early in the second half but shrugged that off to double their lead courtesy of Hugo Ekitike on 65 minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil did pull one back 12 minutes from time via a close-range finish by Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, but Les Bleus held on for a victory that will boost confidence two and a half months before the World Cup begins. They play Senegal, Norway and a play-off winner in the group stage.

"I said beforehand that we couldn't take too much away from this game. It wasn't the World Cup final, but it showed we are in a good dynamic," Mbappe told broadcaster TF1.

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"We are creating lots of chances and we are looking a bit more solid even if we let in a goal at the end. We are moving forward and this will help us prepare for the World Cup."

The sight of captain Mbappe scoring in trademark lethal fashion is especially good news for coach Didier Deschamps, after the Real Madrid superstar recently returned from three weeks out with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old has now scored 56 goals in 95 appearances for his country, leaving him just one goal away from equalling the France record of 57 goals held by the recently-retired Olivier Giroud.

Mbappe will have the chance to match, and perhaps surpass, that record when France play Colombia in the second friendly of this American tour, at the Northwest Stadium near Washington DC on Sunday.

There have been four encounters between these powerhouse nations at past World Cups, including the 1998 final won by France and the 2006 quarter-final in which Les Bleus also triumphed.

However, this was their first meeting of any sort since a friendly in Paris exactly 11 years ago, won 3-1 by Brazil.

The Brazilians go into this year's World Cup -- in which they will face Morocco, Scotland and Haiti in the group stage -- hoping the recent appointment as coach of the revered Ancelotti can make them serious contenders to claim a record-extending sixth title.

Brazilian absences

But this match will have reminded them of the standards required against the very best sides in the international game.

Brazil were admittedly missing several key players here, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defensive duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Eder Militao, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and forwards Rodrygo and Estevao among those absent.

France, meanwhile, were without Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, but a fearsome attack included Mbappe, Bayern Munich's Michael Olise and Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, the reigning Ballon d'Or.

Dembele released Mbappe for the opener, and that separated the teams at the break.

Upamecano was sent off on 55 minutes after American referee Guido Gonzales upgraded a yellow card to red following a VAR review, ruling that the defender had denied Wesley a clear goal-scoring opportunity as he took down the full-back on the edge of the area.

Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix, a late call-up to replace the injured Saliba, came on for Dembele to make his debut and bolster the French back line after that.

They then increased their lead as Olise supplied Ekitike in the area and the Liverpool striker clipped the ball beyond Ederson for his second international goal.

Mbappe and Ekitike were promptly removed, and Brazil were left with too much to do, even if Bremer converted from close range from Luiz Henrique's assist to make it 2-1.