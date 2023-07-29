Football Transfers: Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich exit as club confirms approach from Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon have another superstar forward lining beside him after Bayern Munich confirmed Sadio Mane’s exit plan from the club. Mane, who joined Bayern in 2022, is likely to be on his way out of the club and could join Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. According to the latest development, he was dropped from the German side’s pre-season game on Saturday as Bayern confirmed the news on their Twitter handle.

Sadio Mané befindet sich in Vertragsgesprächen über einen Vereinswechsel und steht daher heute nicht im Aufgebot. Sven Ulreich fehlt mit Hüftproblemen. https://t.co/pAaK1efKjM — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) July 29, 2023 ×

Mane set for exit

Mane was Bayern’s top priority signing in the 2022 transfer window after he arrived from Liverpool during Julian Nagelsmann’s rein. However, he had a poor first season along with disciplinary reasons that saw his relationship with new manager Thomas Tuchel go on the bad page. Mane famously slapped teammate Leroy Sane and was suspended by the club internally for his actions during the Champions League game against Manchester City.

“Sadio Mané is in contract talks about a change of club and is therefore not in the squad today. Sven Ulreich is missing with hip problems,” a translated statement on the club’s Twitter handle read.

Mane to join Ronaldo

Mane’s move to Al Nassr could be confirmed in the coming days as he moves closer to the exit. Cristiano Ronaldo could play alongside the player he faced in the 2018 Champions League final when Real got the better of Liverpool in the final. Mane’s ill-fated spell saw him make 25 appearances in the Bundesliga where he won the title on the final day while s scoring seven goals. Overall he played 38 matches for the record German champions and scored 12 goals.

The SPL could benefit from his arrival as they have already attracted big names like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and several top players from the European leagues.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli can score as quickly as guys you call six hitters: Curtly Ambrose praises India legend

Bayern’s transfer business

So far, Bayern have been an active participant in the transfer window that has seen the arrival of Min-Jae Kim from Napoli, Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, and Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund. However, the club’s biggest target remains England captain Harry Kane, who could swap London for Munich. The deal could be finalised in the coming days while they also remain in the hunt for Manchester City player and Kane’s former teammate at Spurs Kyle Walker.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE