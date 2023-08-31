Football Transfer: Chelsea, Man City gear up for final push as Cole Palmer, Matheus Nunes moves edges closer

With less than 48 hours to go before the end of the European football transfer window, big clubs are ready to push for one final time as they try to sign their potential targets. Manchester City are in the market for a defensive midfielder as they try to get Matheus Nunes transfer over the line for the deadline. While in outgoing, Cole Palmer is edging closer to a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea while Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg also appears to be on the selling list of the North London club.

Which deals can happen on deadline day?

The transfer window will close in the early hours of Saturday, September 2 morning (Indian Standard Time) with Pep Guardiola’s City pushing for Nunes. The Wolves midfielder has reportedly agreed to a move $60 million move and has gone on a strike at his club to push through a move. While in outgoings Chelsea appear to have agreed on a deal for Cole Palmer after City rejected a loan move. In Chelsea's outgoing, former Brighton man Marc Cucurella could end up as a Manchester United player if a deal is reached with Chelsea.

Another player that could be on the move is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Højbjerg as the Dane has attracted interest from Manchester United. The Danish midfielder is a key member of the Spurs squad but has dropped down the pecking order behind Pape Matar Sarr, Oliver Skipp, and Yves Bissouma. A loan move could be beneficial for the experienced player while the club looks to move on.

In a big blow for Spurs, Barcelona No.10 Ansu Fati appears closer to a move to Brighton despite strong interest from Ange Postecoglou’s men. Spurs were in the pole position until Brighton struck the loan deal that will see the player return to Barcelona in 2024.

Aston Villa on the flip side are stretching their muscle to sign former Tottenham loan player Clement Lenglet. Villa need instant replacement as Tyrone Mings suffered a long-term injury. Lenglet will link up with former Villareal star Pau Torres in the defence.

Other deals likely to go over the line before the deadline day include Niclas Fullkrug to Borussia Dortmund, Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich, and Conor Gallagher to Spurs.

