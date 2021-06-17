Football: 'They killed Diego Maradona', claims lawyer for nurse under investigation

Diego Maradona's death sent huge shockwaves across the world of sports. The Argentine legend died in November 2020 at the age of 60.

Maradona, who was regarded as one of the greatest to have taken to the football pitch, left a rich legacy behind him and remains the only captain to have guided Argentina to a World Cup win.

However, months after his death, seven people were placed under formal investigation for manslaughter in Argentina over the death of footballing legend Diego Maradona.

Now, a lawyer for a nurse under investigation in the death of Argentine football great Diego Maradona on Wednesday said that doctors killed the 60-year-old.

"They killed Diego," attorney Rodolfo Baque told reporters after his client, nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid, was questioned by prosecutors.

The seven people under investigation are Maradona's neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, 35, psychologist Carlos Diaz, 29, nurses Ricardo Almiron, 37, and Dahiana Madrid, 36, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni, 40, and medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, 52.

According to Baque, it was the doctors treating Maradona, who are to be blamed for his death and not his client.

"In the end, there were many warning signs that Maradona was going to die, give or take a day. And none of the doctors did anything to prevent it," Baque said during a break in the interrogation of Madrid, which went on for more than eight hours.