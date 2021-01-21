Football star Fernando Torres to debut in WWE: Reports

From celebrities to legendary wrestlers, WWE's Royal Rumble match event is known for its surprise entrees. However, this year the company has decided to add a little flavour of soccer in its main event. As per a recent post on Twitter, WWE announced that former football star Fernando Torres will be a part of the famous event that is scheduled to be held on January 31.

According to reports, former Liverpool star Fernando Torres, also known as 'El Nino' is gearing up for his WWE debut. In the picture posted by@btsportwwe, Torres' body looked ripped and buffed.

'El Niño' looks like he's ready for the #RoyalRumble



Fernando Torres getting in shape for January 31st

The Spaniard, who had a prolific career in Liverpool, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid, is decorated player with many trophies like UEFA Champions League win (with Chelsea), a UEFA Europa League win (with Atletico Madrid), an FA Cup win (with Chelsea) and also the prestigious FIFA World Cup with his country Spain in 2010. He also played a part in Spain’s 2008 and 2010 European Championship glory.

Torres' prolific goal-scoring record earned him the name of 'El Nino' (The Kid) like the menacing seasonal storm.

Torres is Spain's third-highest goal scorers with 38 goals to his name. the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has previously included many sports personalities to attract fans for the Royal Rumble event. Earlier, NFL player Rob Gronkowski also had a short stint with the company and even managed to briefly hold the 24/7 Championship.