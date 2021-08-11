Football: Lionel Messi joins Paris-Saint Germain, signs two-year contract with club

Lionel Messi Tuesday officially joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona. The football star has signed a two-year contract with the French club with an option of an additional year, PSG announced.

The 34-year-old forward will play along with former teammate Neymar Jr and French star Kylian Mbappe. However, the Brazilian winger will keep the number 10 Jersey, whereas Lionel Messi will don his old number 30 while playing for the club.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," he said in a statement on the club's website.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.

"Everything about the club matches my football ambitions," Messi, who was given a hero's welcome by the PSG fans when he arrived in the French capital on Tuesday, added.

"I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

"I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

Lionel Messi will be unveiled by PSG at a press conference they have called for 11:00 am (0900 GMT) Wednesday.

Barcelona had to let go of their star after 21 years due to financial issues. They are carrying debts of 1.2 billion euros ($1.41 billion) and cannot register new signings because of their financial problems.

Lionel Messi is among the most expensive footballers due to his stats and Paris Saint-Germain was the only side to have afforded a deal that is said to be around 35 million euros ($41 million) a year.

Messi, who came to Barcelona as a boy from Rosario and has left them as a six-time Ballon D'Or winner, has scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Spanish Club.