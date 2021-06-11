Football: 'It was a joke': Jordi Alba on Barcelona letting Luis Suarez go to Atletico Madrid

Jordi Alba has pummelled the club's choice to sell striker Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid the previous summer. Luis Suarez was instrumental in Atletico Madrid lifting their first La Liga title in quite a while this season.

Barcelona's progressive system chose to show the leave entryway to some of the club's accomplished players the previous summer after the Catalans persevered through a dreary finish to their 2019-20 mission. Arturo Vidal, Luis Suarez, and Ivan Rakitic were only a portion of the headliners that headed out in different directions from the club.

The offer of Luis Suarez to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid was met with outrage and disarray from Barcelona's players and fans the same. The previous Liverpool striker went through six years with Barcelona, during which he scored an extraordinary 198 objectives in only 283 appearances for the club in all contests.

Suarez assisted Barcelona with winning four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey titles, and a Champions League during his time at Camp Nou. The striker had a friendly relation with some of his Barcelona teammates, not to mention Lionel Messi.

In his first season with Los Colchoneros, Luis Suarez proceeded to score 21 goals for Atletico Madrid in La Liga, driving them to the title.

Jordi Alba pummeled the club's choice to offer Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid and marked the offer of the Uruguayan a 'joke'.

"It's a joke. He is someone who gave a lot to Barcelona, and they practically gave him away for nothing, above all to a direct rival in Atletico. And look, they went on to win the league with him. I didn't like it" - he said

"Aside from the friendship we have, where are you going to find a striker like him? It is difficult to find one. Yes, there are some very good players, but look what Luis gave us. He won the league and shut a lot of mouths. His last year wasn't easy at Barca, and he has had the chance to shut some people up" - he added.