Football: Is Lionel Messi going to Manchester City? LaLiga President reacts

La Liga president Javier Tebas feels Lionel Messi's move to Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain would be 'financial doping' if the 33-year-old moves at a similar compensation as Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is at present a free agent after his agreement at Barcelona terminated. La Liga president Javier Tebas said Lionel Messi should take a pay cut on the off chance that he needs to remain at Barcelona. He additionally said that if any unfamiliar club consented to the 33-year-old's wage demand, it would be monetary doping.

"He won't be able to sign on the previous conditions, that's impossible. But I don't think any European club would be able to pay that amount. If they do, it will be financial doping. It would be incredible if it happened. We need to establish limits. Financial doping is damaging football," said the LaLiga President, according to ESPN.

Javier Tebas accepts the colossal amount of cash spent by these European clubs are not created by the club and causes expansion in the football market: "It's not real money because it's not generated by the clubs. Money not from football causes bad inflation and ruins football because clubs must put in all this effort, which takes them above their financial capacity. We have to fight against this."

Javier Tebas has said that Barcelona won't be given any adaptability in enlisting Lionel Messi. He doesn't need a person to be greater than the alliance. He said:

"We always want the best players, but Neymar left, Cristiano Ronaldo left and we're still here, still growing. And as far as I know neither Serie A nor Ligue 1 have grown as much as they would have liked. I would be sorry if Lionel Messi left, he's the best ever, but we should not become obsessed with players."

Barcelona has a deadline until the 14th of August to enlist the entirety of their players including Lionel Messi. Nevertheless, to agree with La Liga's FFP administering, the Catalan goliaths will need to sell a portion of their periphery players. In spite of monetary issues, Tebas trusts Barcelona will escape this soon. He added:

"Barcelona are facing uncertain times but they will be able to solve their problems because they have the highest turnover in the world."