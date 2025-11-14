/Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo could be suspended for opening match of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the opening matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the star Portugal forward received a direct red while playing in the penultimate qualifier on Thursday (Nov 13). Playing in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, a direct red card has put Ronaldo’s involvement in the main tournament in question. As a result of the red card, Ronaldo’s Portugal also lost 2-0 to the Republic of Ireland and now need a flawless performance in the final qualifier on Sunday.

Ronaldo likely to miss World Cup opener

Playing from the start, Ronaldo was found guilty of a challenge on Ireland defender Dara O'Shea off the ball. The challenge was initially deemed reckless but enough for a yellow card only; however, the referee was alerted for a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check. Ronaldo was found guilty of a red card offence and his yellow card was cancelled out before being sent off.

According to FIFA's Disciplinary Code, Chapter 2, Article 14(i) says that if a player is sent off for "assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent," they should serve a three-game ban.

If the above rule is brought into effect, the Portugal captain could serve a three-match ban. In case the defending Nations League champions qualify for the World Cup through the group stage on Sunday, Ronaldo will miss the opening two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 40-year-old forward will be suspended for the final qualifier on Sunday and will serve the remaining two matches during the World Cup, as suspension from competitive matches is only served in competitive matches, meaning Ronaldo won’t serve suspensions in international friendly matches during the March international break and pre-tournament friendlies in May and June.

A decision on the length of the Portugal captain's ban will be made by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee soon.

How Ronaldo can avoid World Cup suspension?

In case suspended for only one match, that suspension will be served in the final World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Sunday. However, a three-match ban could make things complicated. In case of a three-match ban, Ronaldo’s Portugal must lose to Armenia on Sunday while either Hungary (any margin) or Ireland (by at least four goals) win in the final qualifier.

This would mean Portugal will settle for a place in the Playoffs and will have to play two more competitive matches. Ronaldo will, in turn, serve his remaining two matches of suspension during the Playoffs, meaning he will be cleared for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in case Portugal qualify through the Playoffs route. However, if the three-match suspension stands and Ronaldo’s Portugal qualifies as group winners, the 40-year-old will miss the World Cup opening matches.