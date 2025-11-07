/What is FIFA Peace Prize? Will US President Donald Trump be first recipient

FIFA has announced a new annual award called the FIFA Peace Prize, which will be awarded for the first time at the 2026 World Cup fixture in Washington DC on Dec 5 (Friday). The award will be handed by the FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The FIFA president said that the football sends a message of peace and this award will honour people who use the sport to unite people together and inspire future generations.

"Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize -- Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Is US President Donald Trump going to receive it?

FIFA President Infantino and US President Donald Trump have a strong bond between them and appeared together at several events since the United States have won the rights to host the 2026 World Cup. Infantino openly spoke about his good relations with President Trump and said that he consider him as his close friend.

“We have a great relationship, I'm really lucky. I have a great relationship with President Trump, where I consider him a really close friend”, said Infantino.

FIFA has also strengthened its connection with Trump’s family by appointing his daughter Ivanka to the board of a $100 million education project funded partly through 2026 World Cup ticket revenue.