/French forward Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d'Or, Spain's Lamine Yamal settles for Kopa Trophy

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele was crowned men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 winner as he saw off competition from Spain’s Lamine Yamal and other top names. Dembele, who won a treble of the Champions League, French Ligue 1, and Coupe de France with PSG, became the latest Frenchman to win the prestigious honour, joining the likes of Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane, and Michel Platini. On the other hand, Aitana Bonmatí scripted history by winning her third consecutive Ballon d’Or.

Dembele wins Ballon d’Or

In a ceremony held at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday (Sep 22) evening, Dembele emerged victorious amongst 30 nominees to take home the prestigious prize. The 28-year-old played a key role in PSG’s maiden Champions League title as they swapped a list of titles during the season. He scored 37 goals in different competitions while also staging 14 assists for club and country.

On the other hand, Yamal won the award for “Best Young Player” as he was awarded the Kopa Trophy. He helped Barcelona win the Copa del Rey and La Liga while losing in the Champions League semis to Inter Milan. In total, he scored 21 goals and assisted 25 during the 2024-25 season.

Aitana completes Ballon d’Or hat-trick

Aitana had won the Women’s Ballon d’Or in 2023 and 2024, completed a three-peat, beating the likes of Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo and Alexia Putellas, who finished fourth, to the honour. The 2024-25 season was once again a successful one for Barça Femeni as they won the Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, and the Spanish Super Copa, with Aitana at the centre of the success.

List of other winners

Men’s Club of the Year Award – PSG

Women’s Club of the Year – Arsenal

Gerd Müller Trophy (Best Strikers) - Ewa Pajor and Viktor Gyokeres

Yachine Trophy (Best Goalkeepers) - Hannah Hampton and Gianluigi Donnarumma

Men’s Coach of the Year - Luis Enrique

Women’s Coach of the Year - Sarina Wiegman

Women’s Kopa Trophy - Vicky Lopez

Socrates Award - Xana Foundation