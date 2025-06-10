/FIFA Club World Cup 2025: All you need to know about format, prize money, venues, qualified teams and other details

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place in the United States, starting on June 14 as 32 teams will compete in the extended format.
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place in the United States, starting on June 14 as 32 teams will compete in the extended format. The curtains will be raised by Inter Miami as they face Egypt’s Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The final match will be held on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In total, 32 teams will compete in 63 matches throughout the tournament. Here are the details on the format, qualified teams, prize money and venues for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 –
Group A:SE Palmeiras (BRA), FC Porto (POR), Al Ahly FC (EGY), Inter Miami CF (USA)
Group B:Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Botafogo (BRA), Seattle Sounders FC (USA)
Group C:FC Bayern München (GER), Auckland City FC (NZL), CA Boca Juniors (ARG), SL Benfica (POR)
Group D:CR Flamengo (BRA), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (TUN), Chelsea FC (ENG), Los Angeles FC (USA)
Group E:CA River Plate (ARG), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), CF Monterrey (MEX), FC Internazionale Milano (ITA)
Group F:Fluminense FC (BRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Ulsan HD (KOR), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)
Group G:Manchester City (ENG), Wydad AC (MAR), Al Ain FC (UAE), Juventus FC (ITA)
Group H:Real Madrid C. F. (ESP), Al Hilal (KSA), CF Pachuca (MEX), FC Salzburg (AUT)
Atlanta– Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Charlotte– Bank of America Stadium
Cincinnati– TQL Stadium
Los Angeles– Rose Bowl Stadium
Miami– Hard Rock Stadium
Nashville– GEODIS Park
New York-New Jersey– MetLife Stadium
Orlando– Camping World Stadium
Orlando– Inter&Co Stadium
Philadelphia– Lincoln Financial Field
Seattle– Lumen Field
Washington, DC– Audi Field
DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, has been confirmed as the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.