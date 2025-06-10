/FIFA Club World Cup 2025: All you need to know about format, prize money, venues, qualified teams and other details

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place in the United States, starting on June 14 as 32 teams will compete in the extended format. The curtains will be raised by Inter Miami as they face Egypt’s Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The final match will be held on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In total, 32 teams will compete in 63 matches throughout the tournament. Here are the details on the format, qualified teams, prize money and venues for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 –

FIFA Club World Cup 2025Format

A group stage composed of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format.

The top two teams per group progress to the round of 16.

A direct single-match knockout stage from the round of 16 to the final.

No third-place play-off.

Qualified Teams

Group A:SE Palmeiras (BRA), FC Porto (POR), Al Ahly FC (EGY), Inter Miami CF (USA)

Group B:Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Botafogo (BRA), Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Group C:FC Bayern München (GER), Auckland City FC (NZL), CA Boca Juniors (ARG), SL Benfica (POR)

Group D:CR Flamengo (BRA), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (TUN), Chelsea FC (ENG), Los Angeles FC (USA)

Group E:CA River Plate (ARG), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), CF Monterrey (MEX), FC Internazionale Milano (ITA)

Group F:Fluminense FC (BRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Ulsan HD (KOR), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)

Group G:Manchester City (ENG), Wydad AC (MAR), Al Ain FC (UAE), Juventus FC (ITA)

Group H:Real Madrid C. F. (ESP), Al Hilal (KSA), CF Pachuca (MEX), FC Salzburg (AUT)

Prize Money

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 winners to earn up to 125 USD million.

USD 1 billion prize money to 32 participating clubs.

Venues

Atlanta– Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Charlotte– Bank of America Stadium

Cincinnati– TQL Stadium

Los Angeles– Rose Bowl Stadium

Miami– Hard Rock Stadium

Nashville– GEODIS Park

New York-New Jersey– MetLife Stadium

Orlando– Camping World Stadium

Orlando– Inter&Co Stadium

Philadelphia– Lincoln Financial Field

Seattle– Lumen Field

Washington, DC– Audi Field

Live Streaming Details

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, has been confirmed as the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.