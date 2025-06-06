/2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil draw against Ecuador on coach Carlo Ancelotti's debut

Brazil were held to a lackluster goalless draw against Ecuador in coach Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup qualifying debut with the team on Thursday.

The five-times World Cup winners are still in the hunt to qualify for next year's tournament but will have their work cut out after a performance that produced just a handful of shots on goal.

The Brazilians are in fourth place in the South American qualifiers with three matches remaining.

They face Paraguay on Tuesday in Sao Paolo, when a win and some favorable results from other teams will see them through.

Sixty-five-year-old Ancelotti recently joined Brazil from a celebrated stint at Real Madrid.

Long-suffering Brazil fans are hoping he could breathe new life into a side coming off a string of disappointing results and performances unworthy of their storied past.

The Italian coach replaced Dorival Junior, who was sacked at the end of March after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of reigning champions and bitter rivals Argentina.

Yamal, Williams dazzle as Spain beat France in nine-goal thriller

Spain starlets Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams dazzled as La Roja beat France 5-4 in a thriller in Stuttgart on Thursday, to set up a Nations League final with Portugal.

Yamal bagged a brace while Williams scored and provided an assist as the two wingers cut France's makeshift defence to ribbons.

Mikel Merino and Pedri were also on the scoresheet for the Euro 2024 champions.

Kylian Mbappe netted a second-half penalty, but Spain were 5-1 up and cruising, before Les Bleus suddenly woke up as their opponents took their foot off the pedal.

France's three late goals -- a Rayan Cherki screamer, a Spain own goal and a stoppage time strike from Randal Kolo Muani -- were not enough.

Yamal, still just 17, said Spain “deserved to win.”

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.