/Explained: Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, why it is a win win situation for all parties

Barcelona are closing in on a sensational move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as the England star is all set for yet another new chapter in his career. Rashford, who is out of favour at United under manager Ruben Amorim, will spend a season on loan at Barcelona after a deal was struck between the two clubs. Ahead of the switch, let us analyse why it is a win-win situation for all parties, including both clubs and the player.

New chapter for Rashford

Having started his career at United, Rashford has scored over 100 goals for the Red Devils, earning a reputation as the fans' favourite among the faithful. However, his disciplinary issues were brought to light once Amorim took over as United manager in November 2024. As a result, Rashford was first frozen out of the squad and later sent on loan to Aston Villa for the second half of the 2024-25 season.

Rashford’s latest move to Barcelona means he will stay away from the club temporarily, meaning a return to United is still a possibility if Amorim gets sacked in the future. The forward will also play Champions League football at Barcelona, improving his chances of an international return with the FIFA World Cup less than a year away.

Why United are in win-win situation?

As things stand, the 27-year-old has three years still remaining on his United contract, meaning the Red Devils can negotiate for a heavy price if they intend to sell him in the next year. If that is the case, it will help United balance the bank sheets while Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations get tightened. In case the England forward returns after a loan spell and Amorim is sacked, United could still do with his services for at least the remaining two years of his contract.

Barcelona’s temporary solution

Like United, Barcelona are also troubled with the FFP regulations in Spain, which has seen them in danger of registering players. Barcelona had to win a court battle to register Dani Olmo for the second half of last season, hinting at their desperation for a temporary deal. Had they signed Nico Williams, they would have needed to sell at least one of their star names to get the player registered. However, in Rashford’s situation, they can register him as one of the loanees, keeping sports free for permanent transfers.