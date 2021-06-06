Football: Eden Hazard will 100% stay at Real Madrid - Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois trusts that Eden Hazard will '10 per cent' stay at the club past the impending summer transfer window.

The Real Madrid winger has had two irksome, injury-raze seasons. He has simply had the option to show up for Los Blancos, scoring five goals and eight assists. Subsequently, bits of gossip about a potential exit have been getting out and about.

Nonetheless, Eden Hazard and Real Madrid's colleague Thibaut Courtois believes Hazard will remain at the club. The goalkeeper likewise added that Hazard would not like to leave Real Madrid, in opposition to what the 'Madrid press' reports about him.

However, Hazard's Belgium and Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois believes the 30-year-old will stay at the club. The goalkeeper also added that Hazard doesn't want to leave Real Madrid, contrary to what the 'Madrid press' reports about him.

In an interview with Le Soir Thibaut Courtois said: "I'm 100 per cent sure he's staying. He doesn't want to move. Only the Madrid press writes about the desire to leave. He wants to continue, play free of injuries and win titles" - he said.

ALSO READ: Football: N'Golo Kante deserves to win Ballon d'Or, says Paul Pogba

At Real Madrid, there is criticism all the time and for everyone. Gareth Bale was criticized, but he won the Champions League and scored a double in the final in Kyiv.

"We all know that in Madrid there is pressure and criticism from the press and the fans. But Eden can handle that. I know him well enough to say it. He can still change everything. He still wants to be an important player for Madrid and win titles" - he added.

With Carlo Ancelotti assuming control over Real Madrid's manager situation from Zinedine Zidane, Eden Hazard has one more freedom to demonstrate his qualifications at the club.

The winger as of late conceded that Carlo Ancelotti's arrangement is 'uplifting news' for him as he anticipates playing under the Italian strategist.

"Everyone at Real Madrid knows what Ancelotti has brought to the club. He won the Champions League with this group and he knows a lot of the players. We know that he is a coach with a lot of experience" - he said.

"He knows the city and the fans. I think we can do great things together. I don't know him personally, but from what I've heard of him he's a very nice person who just wants to win, and that's what we all want. We'll have the chance to work together. It's good news for me" - he added