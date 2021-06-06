Football: N'Golo Kante deserves to win Ballon d'Or, says Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has upheld N'Golo Kante over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or award in 2021.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have ruled the Ballon d'Or awards. In any case, N'Golo Kante's splendid exhibitions for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League have made him one of the top picks to guarantee the renowned individual prize this year.

In a conversation with Eurosport, Paul Pogba said: "What I would like to say to the whole world is that the N'Golo Kante we have seen in recent months has always been the same.

"We talk a lot about his performances but he has always been as good as ever.

"There was no Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the semi-final [of the Champions League], so it's good to see the performances of the midfielders or even the defenders.

"I said a long time ago that it would be appropriate, if Chelsea won, for him to win the Ballon d'Or. It would be deserved too.

"He's always performed well. I'm not surprised what he's doing, I'm just surprised that he's still doing it. He has always played matches like that."

Despite the fact that Juventus and Barcelona couldn't win their particular leagues and didn't affect the UEFA Champions League, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had dazzling individual seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the top scorer award in Serie A, Lionel Messi asserted the Pichichi award in La Liga. Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's exhibitions at Euro 2020 and Copa America if the competition goes through individually could go far in choosing the Ballon d'Or race.

Apparently the most reliable player throughout the last two seasons, Robert Lewandowski took goalscoring higher than ever, scoring an extraordinary 41 objectives in the Bundesliga this season.

The Polish striker certainly had the right to win the Ballon d'Or grant a year ago, however the occasion was dropped because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kylian Mbappe, then again, has been PSG's charm and will be the primary focal point of France's assault in Euro 2020.

N'Golo Kante has had a staggering finish to the 2020/21 mission, yet he should keep up his great structure for the following not many months in the event that he is to guarantee the Ballon d'Or award in 2021.

