Football: Manchester City win trio Of Premier League Awards

Manchester City has won a trio of prizes at the end of season Premier League awards. Manager Pep Guardiola has won his third Premier League Manager of the Season award as he led his side to their third Premier League title in four seasons.

The Catalan, who was also named LMA Manager of the Year last month, beat Marcelo Bielsa, David Moyes, Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the award, in a season where his team finished 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Just weeks after collecting the FWA Player of the Year Award, Ruben Dias has been named Premier League Player of the Season. Signed from Benfica last summer, the Portuguese international has had an outstanding impact in his first season in England.

City kept 15 clean sheets in Dias’ 32 league appearances as they secured the meanest defence in the division. This is the defender’s third accolade of the summer having also received FWA recognition and been named the Club’s Etihad Player of the Season. Phil Foden completed the sweep of honours, by being named Premier League Young Player of the Season.

The City Academy graduate has had a season to remember for his boyhood club, adding a third Premier League and fourth Carabao Cup medal to his collection, as well as starting in the Club’s first ever UEFA Champions League final. With 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, Foden fought off competition from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Illan Meslier, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka to secure the award.

Foden remains shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year and joins Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Diasin the running for the main PFA Player of the Year award, to be announced tomorrow.