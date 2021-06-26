Football: Denmark relishing Wales Euro clash in familiar Amsterdam

Denmark will be playing their first game away from Copenhagen's Parken Stadium when they take on Wales in their Euro 2020 last 16 tie on Saturday (June 26) but there will still be a familiar feel in Amsterdam - a home away from home for Danish footballers.

The Danish national team has long been influenced by the Dutch masters at Ajax Amsterdam, and plenty of Danish players like Michael Laudrup, Morten Olsen, as a manager, and current striker Kasper Dolberg have thrived in the capital.

For Denmark to be facing Wales in a knockout game two weeks after playmaker Christian Eriksen, who made his breakthrough at Ajax, suffered a cardiac arrest in their opener against Finland, is a huge achievement. Their 4-1 win over Russia, with the team, roared on by a fanatical crowd, saw them through.

There will be no such backing in Amsterdam, however, as fewer than 2,000 tickets have been made available to Danish fans who want to attend the game.

"We have a strength now that we will try to move on with," coach Kasper Hjulmand told reporters in a news conference on Friday (June 25).

"We are looking very much forward to this game after three games at the Parken stadium that had enough feelings for a whole life. Now we are moving forward and we will crank it up tomorrow," he added.

Wales will once again rely on Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale for the creative spark they will need to break down the Danes, as well as the formidable long throw-ins of Conor Roberts.

Ethan Ampadu is suspended after his sending-off in the 1-0 defeat against Group A winners Italy and coach Rob Page is likely to revert to a flat back four after experimenting with a 3-4-3 lineup against the flying Italians.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand is again likely to deploy 20-year-old winger Mikkel Damsgaard, who opened the scoring against Russia, in the playmaking role in place of Eriksen, but it will take another sterling collective effort if they are to advance.