Football: Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Ligue 1 player asking him to join Lionel Messi in France

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo keep on ruling the features. The Argentine finished a free exchange to Paris Saint-Germain today. Following that, Lille player Jose Fonte has uncovered that he's been welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo to shift to Ligue 1 also and go along with him at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

“I feel great because it’s incredible to hear a player like Lionel Messi is in French football in our league. It’s exciting. Obviously, in terms of competitors, it’s going to be even harder for us but we’re up for a challenge – I’m texting Cristiano to come to Lille every day! He’s only replied ‘ha ha ha’,” he said.

"Imagine if we keep a clean sheet against them! It will just value us even more even if we do it," he added.

"Incredible front three. Are they going to defend? I don't know. It will be interesting to see the competitiveness of the league this year."

Jose Fonte and Cristiano Ronaldo have a decent relationship. The pair share the dressing room in the Portuguese national group and were both chosen to represent their country at the European Championships.

Portugal came to the Round of 16 in the competition with Cristiano Ronaldo winding up as the top scorer of the competition with five goals and one assist.

In the interim, Lionel Messi has been announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player in a noteworthy free exchange.

The Argentine has marked a two-year manage the French goliaths that will see him pocket an incredible €35 million net for every annum. Lionel Messi will connect up with Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's assault for the impending season.