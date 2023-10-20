Football: Bayern player Mazraoui escapes suspension over pro-Palestine posts

After days of speculation, Bundesliga club Bayern Munich on Friday (Oct 20) announced that defender Noussair Mazraoui would not be suspended for making pro-Palestine comments over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Bayern in a statement said they had "held a detailed and clarifying conversation" with the player, concerning his Instagram posts which led to "irritation and criticism". Bayern Chief Executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said the Moroccan player had assured that he rejected 'terror and war'.

"Mazraoui has credibly assured us that as a peace-loving person he resolutely rejects terror and war and he never meant to cause any irritation with his posts. FC Bayern condemns Hamas' attack on Israel," said Dreesen.

The club added that it "stands by Germany's Jewish community and by Israel's side; nothing justifies the murder of children and families".

Bayern also quoted Mazaroui as saying: "I condemn all terrorism and terrorist organisations."

El Ghazi and Atal suspended

While Mazaroui escaped without any suspension, some of his compatriots have had not the same luck. On Wednesday (Oct 18), another Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05, suspended their newly signed player Anwar El Ghazi for his pro-Palestinian social media posts.

Mainz issued a statement wherein it said Anwar had taken a position that was unacceptable to the club.

“The decision comes as a result of a since-deleted social media post from the 28-year-old that appeared on Sunday evening. In the post, El Ghazi took a position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable by the club," read the statement.

Similarly, Algerian footballer Youcef Atal, playing for Ligue 1 club Nice, was suspended for an anti-Jewish message on social media.

“Given the nature of the publication shared [by Atal], and its seriousness, the club has taken the decision to take immediate disciplinary action against the player, prior to any action that may be taken by sporting and legal authorities,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

Salah issues statement

On Thursday (Oct 19), Liverpool star Mo Salah, arguably the biggest football face in the Arab world, issued a video statement where he implored world leaders to bring an end to the conflict.

"It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality," Salah said in a video posted to his 62.7 million followers on Instagram.

"The escalations in recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop, families are being torn apart."

More than 1,500 Israelis have died after Hamas - a terror outfit operating from the Gaza Strip - launched an ambush attack on Israel earlier this month. As a retaliatory move, Israel has been bombing specific terror locations in the Gaza Strip to eradicate Hamas out of existence. However, more than 2,750 Palestinians have lost their lives as collateral damage, according to the claims made by the health ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies)