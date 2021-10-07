Football Australia to probe abuse allegations after Lisa De Vanna said she suffered 'sexual harassment'

Football Australia (FA) pledged to launch an independent probe after historic allegations of sexual harassment in the women's game were raised by some of the former members of the national team. Recently retired international striker Lisa De Vanna said she had been the victim of sexual assault, harassment and bullying during her career.

Recently, US international Megan Rapinoe tweeted on allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley and while commenting on the post, Lisa said that she had witnessed women in the game abusing younger female players, and organisations protecting the abusers.

FA, which took over running the sport in 2005, said it was unaware of the specific allegations raised by De Vanna but would investigate if she and Dobson lodged formal complaints

FA CEO James Johnson said it would investigate any abuse allegations and Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) would oversee an independent complaints process for former players and staff. Johnson added he had met with De Vanna but some of the allegations she made in the media had not been raised at the time.

In an official statement, that is dated October 6, FA wrote: "Over and above Football Australia’s formal complaints handling protocols, we have also been engaging with Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) to develop an additional process for independently investigating allegations of a historical nature as they relate to former players and staff – such as Lisa and Rhali. We will announce the joint initiative with SIA once the details have been finalised."

The 36-year-old De Vanna, who has played 150 times for her country over two decades, told Sydney's Daily Telegraph, "Have I been sexually harassed? Yes. Have I been bullied? Yes. Ostracised? Yes. Have I seen things that have made me uncomfortable? Yes".

"In any sporting organisation and in any environment, grooming, preying and unprofessional behaviour makes me sick."

De Vanna said incidents included being propositioned in the changing room showers and teammates pulling her down and "dry humping" her.

She said she was a teenager at the time and did not know how to handle the situation but had broken her silence because "it is still happening across all levels and it's time to speak up".

De Vanna's former manager Rose Garofano said she told the then-governing body Soccer Australia and was assured the issues would be dealt with in-house.

Another ex-player, Rhali Dobson, said she was also harassed as a youngster.

"A lot of it is pushed under the rug. It was a case of grooming when I first came on the scene," she told the Telegraph.

"Australian football takes a zero-tolerance approach to any conduct which breaches the standards and values expected of people involved in the game," it said.

"We have... been engaging with Sport Integrity Australia to develop an additional process for independently investigating allegations of a historical nature as they relate to former players and staff -- such as Lisa and Rhali," it said.

"We will announce the joint initiative with SIA once the details have been finalised."

Football Australia's move comes after independent reviews found evidence of toxic culture and abuse in women's gymnastics and hockey.

Swimming Australia this year set up an independent panel to investigate issues relating to women and girls, while admitting "unacceptable behaviour" dating back decades.

