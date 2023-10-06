Football: Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele and two other PSG stars banned for homophobic chants

Troubles continue to mount for Paris Saint-Germain as four of its star players have been given one-match bans for offensive chants aimed at rivals Marseille after a Ligue 1 game.

Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa were given the suspension after being filmed singing a homophobic song towards Marseille fans, the president of the French league (LFP) disciplinary committee told PSG.

PSG fans were also heard using the same homophobic chants - despite repeated calls for it to end over the last four years.

After the suspension order, PSG released a statement, accepting the verdict, and adding they would not file any appeal.

“The Club regrets that the Disciplinary Commission has opted for an excessive and collective measure, likely to undermine the work of dialogue and prevention undertaken by the Club with associations, institutions and fans,” PSG said.

After receiving the punishment, the quartet released a statement, apologising for their actions, saying that they let themselves 'get carried away' with the euphoria of the 4-0 win on September 24.

Notably, the four players will be available for PSG's match against Rennes this weekend as the ban kicks into effect on October 10. They will miss the Strasbourg game which could seriously hamper the team's momentum, which hasn't been great to begin with.

The league champions have had a difficult start to the campaign as they find themselves sitting fifth on the points table, having lost one and drawn three matches.

On the continental space, PSG suffered a harrowing 1-4 defeat against Newcastle at St James' Park, earlier this week. The Geordies, playing their first Champions League home game in over two decades managed to completely dominate the French side from the get-go,

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff sunk PSG as the likes of Mbappe and Dembele could not make much of an impact on the game.

(With inputs from agencies)

