New England manager Thomas Tuchel announced his maiden squad on Friday (Mar 14) as star striker Marcus Rashford returns to the squad. Rashford, who missed out on the England squad for Euro 2024 in Germany returns after his move away to Aston Villa in the Premier League. He was out of favour at Manchester United under new boss Ruben Amorim while the squad also features Dominic Solanke who has not played much club football in recent months.

Rashford returns for England

Having faced hard time at Manchester United, Rashford made a loan switch to Aston Villa where he put in impressive showings. His performances at Villa have paid dividends which saw him return to the England squad. He helped Villa reach their first Champions League quarterfinal since the 1981-82 season when they clinched the European title. His impact alongside fellow loan signing Marco Asensio has given Villa an outside chance to win the Champions League.

The squad also features the likes of Jordan Henderson and Dominic Solanke who have been having a hard time at club level. Solanke has been struggling with injuries while Henderson’s form for Ajax has been inconsistent.

Will Tuchel lead England to World Cup glory?

Tuchel’s appointment was a huge boost for England as he comes with a reputation of cup-winning mentality. He won multiple titles with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea which saw him become a prime candidate to take over the England job. He is expected to help England win the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

England Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).