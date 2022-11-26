FIFA World Cup: Mohammed bin Salman to gift Rolls-Royce to each Saudi Arabia player for the win over Argentina

For their outstanding performance and a scintillating win against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup tournament, every Saudi Arabia player will reportedly receive a Rolls-Royce car.

Saudi Arabia's 2-1 comeback win over Argentina in the Group C opener was so special that the authorities declared three days of a national holiday.

Shockwaves were sent across the football world when Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina and also invaded Lionel Messi's World Cup dream. The Green Falcons produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Host nation Qatar knocked out after second straight defeat

It seems the celebrations are not over yet as the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has decided to give a present to all the players, several reports said.

It is said that Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will present each of the players with an RM6 million Rolls Royce Phantom when they will return home.

The luxury car is valued at about €500,000 and features a V12 with 48 valves and a direct gasoline injection. It generates 460 hp (338 kW) of maximum power and 720 Nm (530 lb-ft) of maximum torque.

Saudi team will next play against Robert Lewandowski's Poland on Saturday and if they manage to win, they will surely enter the round of 16.

But coach Herve Renard is treating the win against Argentina as just one of three difficult group games, keeping all the focus on the next game.

ahead of the match, Renard said that the win has not changed anything. He said: "Nothing has changed. We are still the lowest team in the group in terms of ranking and experience. So nothing changes in our mind or the favourites for the World Cup."

"We know where we come from and we keep our humility because if we don't have the humility we won't be able to play a good game tomorrow," he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE