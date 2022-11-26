FIFA World Cup 2022: Host nation Qatar knocked out after second straight defeat

Qatar, the host nation of the FIFA World Cup 2022, were eliminated from the tournament on Friday (November 25). Millions of dreams have been shattered as Qatar became the first host nation in the history of the football World Cup to be knocked out after only two games.

Asian champions Qatar also become only the second home team to crash out in the group stage, after South Africa in 2010. But the hosts of 2010, South Africa, were knocked out in the final game of the group stage.

In their second match of Group A, Qatar suffered a 1-3 defeat against Senegal. Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng gave the African champions Senegal the win they needed. For Qatar, Mohammed Muntari scored the only goal.

However, their fate was sealed when Ecuador and the Netherlands drew 1-1.

Against Senegal, there were moments when Qatar showed exciting attacking play but Qatar were outplayed by the opponents.

Qatar's run in the World Cup was unpleasant as they started their campaign with a loss against Ecuador. And also off the field, the situation remained nightmarish as the host nation faced massive criticism over alleged migrant workers' deaths.

Qatar defender Tarek Salman, who was a second-half substitute, said: "We would like to say we're very sorry to the supporters, to the country. We have made them feel bad about losing two games in a row in the World Cup."

The Netherlands will qualify for the last 16 by avoiding defeat to Qatar in their final match. On the other hand, Senegal must beat Ecuador to advance to the knockout phase.

