/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 Recap: Portugal play draw but through R32 and more results

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 on Sunday (Jun 28) saw England beat Panama 2-0 with goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Croatia reached the Round of 32 after a late goal gave them a 2-1 win over Ghana. Colombia and Portugal played a goalless draw, with Colombia finishing top of the group and Portugal in second place. DR Congo came from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1, earning their first-ever World Cup win and a place in the knockout stage. Algeria and Austria played out a thrilling 3-3 draw and both teams moved into the Round of 32. Defending champions Argentina also finished the group stage strongly, beating Jordan 3-1 to top their group with a perfect record. The thirteen day of the 48-team tournament, running until Jul 19, delivered several key moments, records and drama both on and off the pitch.

Here’s a look at all the major highlights from Day 17 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England cruise to 2-0 win over Panama, seal top spot in Group L

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England beat Panama 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match in New Jersey on Saturday, with goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Panama finished their World Cup campaign without a point or a goal. England topped Group L after a strong finish to the group stage, with Croatia coming second. Ghana, who had already qualified earlier, ended third in the group.

Croatia advance to knockout Round of 32 with win over Ghana

Nikola Vlasic scored a late header to help Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 and qualify for the World Cup Round of 32. Croatia finished second in Group L, behind England, who topped the group after a 2-0 win over Panama. Ghana ended third in the group but had already secured a place in the Round of 32 after a 1-0 win over Panama and a goalless draw with England.

Colombia hold Portugal to a goalless draw and top Group K

Colombia and Portugal played a goalless draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match in Miami, with Colombia finishing top of the group and Portugal second. This was Colombia’s first-ever goalless draw in a World Cup match.

Colombia thought they had scored a late winner through Davinson Sanchez, but the goal was ruled out after the assistant referee flagged him marginally offside. Despite chances for both teams in the final moments, neither side could score.

Both Colombia and Portugal have qualified for the Round of 32.

DR Congo make history with comeback win over Uzbekistan to reach knockout stage

The Democratic Republic of Congo came from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in Atlanta, securing their first-ever World Cup win and a place in the knockout stage of the 2026 tournament.

The result sends DR Congo into the Round of 32, where they will face England. Uzbekistan exit the tournament after their first World Cup appearance, gaining valuable experience.

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Austria, Algeria play out 3-3 thriller to reach knockouts; Iran eliminated

Algeria and Austria played a thrilling 3-3 draw in their final Group J match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and both teams qualified for the Round of 32. Austria finished second in the group, while Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed teams.

The result ended Iran’s chances of reaching the knockout stage, as they were eliminated after this match.

Argentina defeat Jordan

Defending champions Argentina finished the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage with a perfect record after a 3-1 win over Jordan, securing top spot in Group J.

Coach Lionel Scaloni made nine changes to the starting lineup, with captain Lionel Messi starting on the bench, but Argentina still dominated and scored twice in the first half.