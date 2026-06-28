/FIFA 2026: Harry Kane becomes England's highest World Cup scorer

Harry Kane etched his name into England’s FIFA World Cup history on Sunday (IST) by becoming the country’s all-time leading scorer in the tournament. The England captain scored his 11th World Cup goal in a 2-0 win over Panama in their final Group L match at New York New Jersey Stadium. Kane had equalled Gary Lineker’s long-standing tally of 10 World Cup goals during England’s opening 4-2 victory over Croatia. He now moved ahead of the former striker with a powerful header in the second half against Panama, setting a new national record, according to OptaJoe.

England won comfortably with goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. After a scoreless first half, Bellingham gave England the lead in the 62nd minute by reacting quickly to a loose ball from a corner and scoring from close range at the near post.

England scored their second goal six minutes later. Jude Bellingham sent a good cross into the box and Harry Kane headed the ball powerfully into the net to make it 2-0. The strike also marked Kane’s 18th goal across major international tournaments for England.

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Managed by Thomas Tuchel, England opened their World Cup campaign with an impressive win over Croatia before being held to a goalless draw by Ghana in their second outing.