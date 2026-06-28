/FIFA 2026: Harry Kane becomes England's highest World Cup scorer

Harry Kane etched his name into England’s FIFA World Cup history on Sunday (IST) by becoming the country’s all-time leading scorer in the tournament. The England captain scored his 11th World Cup goal in a 2-0 win over Panama in their final Group L match at New York New Jersey Stadium. Kane had equalled Gary Lineker’s long-standing tally of 10 World Cup goals during England’s opening 4-2 victory over Croatia. He now moved ahead of the former striker with a powerful header in the second half against Panama, setting a new national record, according to OptaJoe.
England won comfortably with goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. After a scoreless first half, Bellingham gave England the lead in the 62nd minute by reacting quickly to a loose ball from a corner and scoring from close range at the near post.
England scored their second goal six minutes later. Jude Bellingham sent a good cross into the box and Harry Kane headed the ball powerfully into the net to make it 2-0. The strike also marked Kane’s 18th goal across major international tournaments for England.
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Managed by Thomas Tuchel, England opened their World Cup campaign with an impressive win over Croatia before being held to a goalless draw by Ghana in their second outing.
The victory over Panama ensured England finished on top of Group L, with Croatia taking second place, while Ghana, who had already booked their place in the next round, ended the group stage in third.