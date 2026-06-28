/FIFA World Cup 2026: Steve Clarke resigns as Scotland head coach after group-stage exit

Steve Clarke has resigned as Scotland’s head coach after the team was officially knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Scottish Football Association confirmed on Saturday. The 62-year-old departs after seven years at the charge, a period in which he guided Scottish football by leading the men’s team to its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 28 years and securing qualification for two consecutive UEFA European Championships.

In a statement, the Scottish FA described Clarke as the country’s most successful team manager, saying he had decided to end his tenure following Scotland’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"The country's most successful national coach has called time on his seven years in charge following confirmation of Scotland's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup," the Scottish FA said in a statement as per Reuters.

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Scotland finished third in Group C after facing Haiti, Morocco and Brazil. However, they did not earn enough points to finish among the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams, resulting in their elimination before the knockout rounds.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Clarke had only recently committed his future to the national side, signing a contract extension in May that was due to keep him in charge through the 2030 FIFA World Cup. He was also expected to lead Scotland at UEFA Euro 2028, which will be co-hosted by Britain and Ireland.

"The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn't have had any of the memories that we've accumulated from 2019 until now," Clarke said.



"They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive, and it was truly an honour to be called their Gaffer. Thanks for having me, and good luck to my successor," he added.